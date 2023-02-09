Taiwo Amodu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has vowed that his Commission would not work with academics with affiliations to any of the 18 registered political parties or those with open political biases.

Professor Yakubu made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja at a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities held at the Conference Room of the National Universities Commission in Abuja.

The INEC Chairman maintained that in his request for Universities lecturers as Collation Officers and Returning Officers, he has made it clear to the Committee of Vice- Chancellors that his Commission would not be willing to work with academics who are card-carrying members of political parties or have participated in politics.

Professor Yakubu also said those who have been convicted of electoral malpractice must be excluded while he also insisted that staff of Universities to be recruited must commit themselves to the oath of neutrality.

He said:” As in previous elections, we have requested each University for a specified number and category of academic staff as contained in my letter to the Vice Chancellors. I must warn that staff who are card-carrying members or have participated in partisan politics should not be nominated. Similarly, those who may not be involved in partisan politics but are known to have obvious political leanings should not be nominated.

Furthermore, those who have been convicted of electoral malpractice must be excluded. The Commission will carefully scrutinise the list which must be submitted confidentially in the manner prescribed by Commission in my letter to the Vice Chancellors. Like all election duty personnel, each Collation and Returning Officer will swear to an oath of neutrality.

“The Commission always appreciates the support of the Vice Chancellors and the continuing partnership with the Federal universities, often under strenuous circumstances. We shall continue to work together in our collective effort to consolidate our democracy.”

Also receiving the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, (SAN) and other members of his Executive who paid him a courtesy visit, the INEC Chairman expressed concern over the volume of pre-election cases in which his Commission has been joined.

Professor Yakubu who gave the figure as 1,241, implored the leadership of the Bar to partner with the electoral umpire for a speedy hearing of the cases.

He said:” On pre-election litigations, INEC has been joined in 1,241 cases alone. Out of these, over 300 are right now before the Court of Appeal and 155 before the Supreme Court. We look forward to suggestions from NBA on how these cases can be dispensed with, expeditiously.”

He reassured Nigerians that his Commission was not only committed to the free fair election but verifiable elections.