Deplorable roads: We are aware of challenges confronting residents ― Ogun govt

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Government said it is aware of the challenges confronting residents as a result of deplorable conditions of roads spread across the state.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya stated this on Tuesday during the inspection of the level of work on the Sango-Agbado Expressway and other roads.

Akinsanya had inspected the Ojodu-Abiodun-Denro Ishasi-Akute and Oke Aro-Lambe-Matogun roads two weeks ago as engineers from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure visited the area to further assess the roads.

The commissioner said it was worthy of note that the construction of the 32km Sango-Agbado road was started by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun while decrying how the project was left unattended to months before the end of the Amosun administration.

He said: “The Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration is now engaging contractors, as the government evaluates how to re-scope, accelerate and get the contractors back to the site, towards completing the road for use by the people.

“The completion of the road will revive economic activities in the axis while ensuring the safety of persons and vehicles.

“These talks are inevitable, as there remains an outstanding payment of about N2.83billion on the road project, and N26billion for it to be completed as designed.”

Akinsanya urged members of the public to remain calm as the state government works out modalities on the continuation of the abandoned road projects.

