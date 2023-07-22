Troops of the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services (DSS) have destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Asaba, Delta.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the raid was conducted by troops of 63 Brigade Garrison under 6 Division and operative of DSS in a clearance operation on Saturday.

Nwachukwu said the operation was part of the sustained effort to rid Nigeria of criminality.

He said the troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested high ground in the early hours of Saturday.

According to him, the gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi-Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle and one single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered include Live Cartridges, Electric Saw, Machetes, an Axe and IPOB flag.

“The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops and other security agencies for their effort in the ongoing operations and has charged them to sustain the momentum to restore sanity in the region,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE