Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, popularly known as Denrele, is a typical example of a great man, roundly blessed and gifted and he is of course endowed with extra strength and energy.

In a recent media statement, Profilled World Homes Ltd had just endorsed their first brand ambassador and has choosen Denrele Edun, while this is the first time Denrele has been appointed as an ambassador for a real estate company.

Denrele Edun, who is a renowned figure in the entertainment industry and an actor, in the bliss of excitement over the endorsement, proudly gave reasons why he agreed to the offer of being the brand ambassador for ProfilledWorld Homes a real estate company, He further added that having a house makes life easy and he believes that this real estate company is reliable.

During the media interaction, Promise Egwim, who is the Managing Director of Profilled World Homes Ltd expressed his enthusiastism and was elated having Denrele as their first brand ambassador. Their faces where lit up with excitement as they Endorsed Denrele Edun.

Egwim has further reiterated that Denrele embodies the values and spirit that defines their brand which includes Excellence, Innovation, and a Commitment to exceptional living.

He added that Profilled World Homes Ltd prides itself as one of the fastest growing Real Estate firms in Abuja, whose professional development team offers all kinds of Housing services in the real estate sector.

Among other real estate firms, ProfilledWorld Homes has over the years touched the lives of many, they have helped organizations and individuals market and sell their properties which includes, Estate and Non-Estate plots, completed and Uncompleted buildings (Carcass) etc.

ProfilledworldHomes has estates scattered around Abuja which locations include; Katampe Extension, APO hills , Lugbe, Kurudu etc.

