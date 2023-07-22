The leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark, and Head of Operations Amazon United Kingdom, Georgia Akuwudike, were among the recipients of Awards at the 13th edition of the African Achievers Awards (AAA) held on Friday at the Palace of Westminister, House of Lords, United Kingdom.

The African Achievers’ Awards, which is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates exceptional individuals and organizations across the African continent, also presented an award to the President, The Borderless Trade Network Excellence in African Trade and Investment, Dr. Olori Boye-Ajayi.

The African Achievers Awards, which is aimed at honouring those who have made remarkable contributions in various fields, including business, leadership, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, sports, entertainment, and advocacy, invited industry leaders and personalities of note in Africa to converge and talk strategies towards development sustainability in the African continent.

The event, themed “Unlocking Sustainable Trade and Investment Opportunities in Africa – the PPP Approach,” focused on the importance of addressing the challenges in Africa to work towards a prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future in the continent.

The 13th African Achievers’ Awards fulfilled its promise of brilliant interactions from interesting relations between the participating esteemed honorees and guests. From the networking to the international summit and then the awards, this year’s AAA hit the mark for its 2023 aim.

The Olu of Warri, whose most pronounced attendance was complemented by his Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, made centre stage with their royal presence.

As with every edition of the Awards ceremony and summit, the AAA served as a platform for industry leaders and personalities of note in Africa and of African origin to converge and talk about strategies towards development sustainability in the African continent.

Some of the eminent award recipients at the convergence are: Owen Omogiafo, Transcorp Group CEO; Dr. Adeshola Cole, CEO of Tritek Consulting Limited, UK; Tunji Akintokun, Boards and Councils of Grant Thornton TechUK, Teach First and The Arboretum London; Temi Ofong, Global Head of Customer Channels at HSBC; Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary at Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD); Ambassador Emmanuel C. Njoku, Chairman Emma Njoku Foundation; Georgia Akuwudike, Director of Operations with Amazon UK and Dr. Smelly Dube, Group CEO Rivervalley Group, Zimbabwe;

Some others include Dr. Tom Ilube CBE, CEO of Crossword and Chair of the Rugby Football Union; Bayo Dosumu, Chief Executive at Lambeth Council; Peter Kolade Fashesin-Souza, Enterprise Technology Risk, Governance and Change Professional at the Bank of England; Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, CEO WestProp Holdings, Zimbabwe; Jenovive Chinyere, Chief Executive, Dream West Africa; Lady Josephine Nwanyinaya Nwaeze, MD/CEO, News Engineering Limited; Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO The Diana Awards; Omadevuae Iviemena Maria, MD/CEO Etionary Properties; Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, Former Speaker of Kaduna House of Assembly, and Tobi Akerele, CEO of Gidi Real Estate Limited.

Others are Bishop Dr. Archibald Cole; Ambassador Nir Gess, Honorary Consul of Malawi in the State of Isreal; Excellence in African Trade and Investment, Dr. Olori Boye-Ajayi; Jennifer Achu, CEO, JAchu Ventures; Dr. Tinashe Manzungu, Infrastructure Development Expert, Zimbabwe; Dr. Florence Britton, Rainbow Care Solutions, UK; Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, GCEO Zylus Group International; Christian Balis Dokosi, Chris Dokosi Foundation, Ghana; Gisele Dede Aklobessi, CEO Lumiere Group and Titilayo Regina Giwa, Company Secretary/Head of Legal, Ripen Marine Contractors Ltd.

Speakers at the event include Dr. Yvonne Thompson CBE; Owen Omogiafo, Transcorp Group CEO/President; John Anderson, 3rd Viscount Waverly and Member of the House of Lords and Canon Otto, among others, with a special presentation by Titi Harsfall.

The Right Honorable, Lord Simon Woolley, is the host for this year’s event. He is a Member of the House of Lords, UK Parliament, Palace of Westminster. He is a British politician, activist, the founder and director of Operation Black Vote, and Trustee of the charity Police Now.

Created in 2010, the African Achievers Awards has become one of the most reputable awarding bodies on the African continent and one of the biggest annual gatherings of influential African achievers globally.