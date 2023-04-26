Delta State has received a special economic zone license from Federal Government through Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

Receiving the license in Abuja on Wednesday, the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa affirmed that the state was ready to partner investors in its vast oil and gas deposits as the country grappled with economic turnaround.

According to him, his administration had provided enabling environment, including peace and security, for businesses to thrive, and assured the sustenance of development in the state.

Okowa expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the special license and also assured that the state government was prepared to synergise with NEPZA, corporate organizations and groups to achieve the essence of the license.

He commended the management of NEPZA for the support and encouragement toward the realization of the state’s desire to have its resources properly harnessed.

He disclosed that the availability of four seaports and two airports, in addition to necessary infrastructure, including a good road network, was a great impetus for businesses to flourish in the state.

In his remarks, Minister of Investment, Commerce and Industry, Chief Niyi Adebayo, pledged the Federal Government’s support to the development of the special economic zone in Delta.

Adebayo, who was represented by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mr S.A. Jaja, said that the operation of the economic zone would have a multiplier effect on Delta’s and national economy.

Earlier, the Chairman, Steering Committee for the Establishment of Delta Special Economic Zone, Mr Festus Agas, had traced the track that led to the presentation of the operating license to the state and commended Governor Okowa for the effort.

Agas, who is Chief of Staff to Okowa, lauded the Federal Government for discerning the potential in Delta and approving the license.

He also commended NEPZA for the collaboration in seeing the ‘project’ through and sued for the sustenance of the synergy.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE