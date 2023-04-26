The Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has commiserated the victims of fire incident at Bodija plank market.

He made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday when he visited the scene and announce palliative of N25m for the victims.

Recall Tribune Online reported that victims of the popular Bodija Plank market fire incident are still grieving with the ruins of an eighteen hours inferno that left in its trail destruction of wares worth millions of naira while the injured persons are recuperating at various hospitals in the locality.

“Earlier today, we visited Bodija Plank Market to inspect the level of damage caused by the fire incident yesterday.

“I commiserated with traders who lost goods and directed that an immediate palliative of N25 million be given to them.

“I also informed them that the Ibadan North Local Government Council would rehabilitate Bodia Market inner roads,” the governor said.