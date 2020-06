Delta launches global cleanliness division

AMERICAN Delta Air Lines has announced that it was establishing its first Global Cleanliness division, a new department within the Customer Experience organisation dedicated to innovating and evolving the airline’s already-high cleanliness standards.

According to the airline; “the three months since the global pandemic dramatically impacted the world, teams across Delta quickly and effectively established a new standard of cleanliness for Delta, and our industry. This latest move is a unique way for the global carrier to continue bringing laser focus to cleanliness efforts as part of the layers of protection we are offering customers.The cleanliness transformation that customers experience today is the foundation upon which Delta’s future travel experience is being built for our customers to enjoy.

The global cleanliness organisation will further develop and execute Delta’s cleanliness standards, methods and quality management to ensure a consistently safe and sanitised experience across our facilities and aircraft for employees and customers, alike.

For the Vice President, Global Cleanliness, Mike Medeiros: “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our colleagues and our customers. I’m looking forward to innovating our processes and elevating our standards so that every customer, every flight feels confident in their choice to fly with Delta.”

