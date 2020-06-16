The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, announced Senator Abiola Ajimobi as its acting National Chairman.

This followed affirmation of the suspension of National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, by an Appeal Court.

In a statement, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said an appeal court in Abuja had upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole by a federal capital territory (FCT) high court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii), of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone.”