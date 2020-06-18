Ahead of airports reopening, FAAN shares notes with Munich

AS the aviation sector prepares to reopen for flight operations and other activities, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been comparing notes with Munich Airport International, Germany on the effect of Coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the airports in Germany are said to have reopened after preparations were made to prevent a further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In other not to be caught napping, FAAN had held a virtual meeting with Munich Airport International to share experiences and compare notes on the effects of the COVID19 lockdown on the airports.

The meeting which was said to be at the instance of the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, had in attendance the Munich Airport Expert Team: Herbert Keffel, Georgios Elkolids and Julian Duerdoth and was coordinated by Mr Fortune Idu, Managing Director of FCI International Ltd with Mrs Nike Aboderin, the Director of Finance as the team lead on the Nigerian side of 30 FAAN participants.

The aim was to assess the readiness of FAAN to gradually begin operations, following the Federal Government’s directive for reopening of the four regional airports.

Commenting on the development, the FAAN MD, Captain Yadudu had declared; “while FAAN is responding to the guidelines set by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for gradual airport reopening and post COVID-19 operations, it is important also to compare notes with other airports in the world to make sure we are on the right track and join the global industry in building back travel confidence.

“Munich airport has successfully reopened its airport and has recommenced domestic and international flights, so it is worth sharing their experience”.

Also speaking on the initiative, the image maker of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu had said the FAAN intended to begin involving itself in route development and therefore, collaborative efforts between Munich and FAAN can help in that direction.

