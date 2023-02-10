Alphonsus Agborh – Asaba

Asemokwu community in Ndokwa east local government area of Delta has been deserted for fear of reprisal attack following the killing of four military personnel in the area.

The traditional ruler of the fishing community was said to have been beheaded during a communal conflict between the community and another even as the military flooded the area to maintain peace.

Reports from the area indicated that residents from the community were leaving in drove to neighboring communities as the news of the attack on the military personnel filtered into the village.

Saturday Tribune reports that although the military authority in the state could not confirm the casualty, unconfirmed had it that four officers were allegedly killed when their patrol vehicle was ambushed by hoodlums.

A local source said the hoodlums attacked the officers, killing three of them on the spot while another officer died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba following a serious injury.

“The hoodlums ambushed the army personnel and killed three officers, others were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Asaba.

“One of the injured officers died in FMC. As I speak, the community is on fire, the army is everywhere now.

The public relations officer of 63 brigade of the Nigerian army, Major Yahaya Nasir Kakara said that he could not comment on the development as he was out of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe however confirmed the crisis between two communities and the gruesome murder of the monarch.

