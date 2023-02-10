Rukiyat Ogunwade

Following the fire incident of Tuesday, February 8, at line 27 of Ngwa road market, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has placed a ban on the roasting of fish, and other animals and cooking in major markets in the state.

The inferno which affected two shops was kindled as a result of a fish roaster’s stove that was left on after the close of business.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Trade & Investment, Chief John Okiyi, and made available to Tribune Online, it was also stated that the governor had also directed the ministry of trade and investment to evaluate the extent of damage to goods at the two affected shops with a view to support the traders.

While he also urged market executives to implement guidelines on fire protection within markets.

“While we thank God that the market authorities and other sympathisers were able to deploy available fire fighting equipment to quickly contain the fire, Governor Ikpeazu has directed the ministry of trade and investment to evaluate the extent of damage to goods at the two affected shops with a view to supporting the concerned traders adding that no inflammable material is no longer allowed in the markets.

“We wish to encourage all market executives to fully implement the guidelines on fire protection within our markets including ensuring that no flammable material is allowed to be stored within the market as well as effectively distributing fire extinguishers, the statement reads.