Delta constitutes local govt elections tribunal

The local government elections tribunal for the council elections scheduled to hold on March 6, 2021, in Delta State has been constituted.

The constitution which was made by the state Chief judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, is in pursuant to Sections 129 and 130(3) of the Delta State Independent Election Commission Law 2017.

A statement from the Ministry of Information, Asaba, named the members of the tribunal for Delta Central Panel I to include Mr Calistus Moeteke, Chief Magistrate Special Grade as chairman, while B.E. Isetin, and 3.A.T. Aniko, and members.

Delta Central Panel 2 has V.H. Okonta, Chief Magistrate Special Grade, as Chairman while Faith Kalu (Mrs) and Chief Magistrate Gd. II and Augustine Ezeagwu are members.

According to the statement, Delta North Panel I has Mr Ena Odjugo, Chief Magistrate Special Grade as Chairman while Linda Enaowho-Umukoro (Mrs) Magistrate Gd II and Chief P. Mekako are members.

For Delta North Panel 2, Oghenetega Omonemu (Mrs), Chief magistrate Special Grade, will serve as chairman while Shedrack Obonodo, Chief Magistrate Grade II and Jonathan Ekperusi are members.

The statement further said Geraldine Ofulue (Mrs), Chief Magistrate Special Grade, will serve as chairman while J. E. Jewo and Emmanuel Uti are members for Delta south panel 1 while Delta South Panel 2 will have Gloria Etanabene (Mrs), Chief Magistrate Special Grade as Chairman with Emmanuel Osuma, Senior Magistrate Grade II and E. S. Ayo-Okhiria serving as members.

The statement said the chairmen and members of the tribunals shall be sworn-in on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 12 noon at the High Court of Justice Complex, Asaba.

