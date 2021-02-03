Ortom recovers from COVID-19

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Wednesday, declared that the result of his samples has returned negative.

The governor who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi said the results of samples collected last returned negative.

Ortom appreciated the people of the state and his friends and supporters across the country for their prayers during the period of self-isolation.

He thanked his deputy, Benson Abounu, for holding forte on his behalf and urged the people of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

