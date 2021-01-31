Nigeria recorded slight reduction in COVID-19 infections, recoveries, deaths last week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week (January 24 to 30), the 57th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, 9,955 new cases were reported in the country.

According to the data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), this is a reduction from the 11,659 cases recorded the previous week.

A total of 61,180 samples were collected for testing, last week compared to the 87,092 tested the previous week.

The country has tested 1,302,410 samples out of which 130,557 cases have been confirmed, a total of 103,712 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 25,267 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,578 deaths were recorded.

Death, recoveries reduced

Further analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate reduced last week. 77 persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

81 persons died from the virus previous week (January 17- 23) while 70 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (January 10 – 16).

Also, 7,811 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 10,534 persons of the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 964 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 121,566.

On Monday, 1,430 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 122,996.

On Tuesday, 1,303 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 113,305.

On Wednesday, 1,861 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 1,400 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 1,114 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 1,883 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 130,557.

See the breakdown of the 130,557 cases below:

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 48,919 cases, followed by FCT – 16,863, , Plateau – 7,892, Kaduna – 7,603, Oyo – 5,404, Rivers – 5,260, Edo – 3,779, Ogun – 3,356, Kano – 2,952, Delta – 2,323, Ondo – 2,288, Kwara – 1,936, Katsina – 1,838, Nasarawa – 1,764, Enugu – 1,738, Gombe – 1,606, Osun – 1,516, Ebonyi – 1,423, Abia – 1,220, Bauchi – 1,142, Imo – 1,116, Borno – 946, Anambra – 893, Benue – 848, Akwa Ibom – 845, Sokoto – 748, Niger – 688, Bayelsa – 669, Adamawa – 631, Ekiti – 568, Jigawa – 460, Taraba – 412, Kebbi – 267, Yobe – 241, Zamfara – 203, Cross River – 195, Kogi – 5.

