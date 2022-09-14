Delta community cries out over deplorable roads

The people of Abala kingdom, comprising several communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, have cried out over alleged neglect by the Delta State government, just as the access roads in the area have been taken over by flood.

“It is a hell accessing communities in Abala kingdom, economic activities are virtually paralysed, as farmers find it difficult to convey their produce to markets due to the deplorable roads,” the Odogwu of Abala, High Chief Christopher Iwale said.

Iwale appealed to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who had constructed over a thousand kilometers of roads across the state, to come to their rescue, saying the community had been abandoned for too long.

He said that Abala had never enjoyed the presence of the government in any way, adding that the few amenities, including the schools in the community, were made possible through communal efforts.

Speaking to the Nigerain Tribune on a fact finding visit to the area, the Odogwu said the community had been lacking good access road, school, hospital and electricity supply, noting that there is only one primary school, while the secondary school in the community which was built through communal efforts, lacked teachers.

He stated that he personally bought a dredging machine to sandfill the access roads, believing that by that move the state government would be encouraged to take action, adding that nothing was done by the state government in form of support.

“We have written several letters to the concerned authorities but they keep on promising. Because of the poor situation of the roads, our farmers find it hard to transport their farm produce to the market. Our community is agrarian and the government should please come to our aid,” he said.

