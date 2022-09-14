You should learn to give your partner some space in the relationship. In a romantic relationship, there is the tendency for both parties or either of them to cling to themselves, and be in each other’s space all day, all week.

However, people believe that this is normal and should be justified because of the ‘love’ factor. Giving your partner space in this context is not ghosting, it isn’t breaking up, it isn’t a moment of silence after a fight. One major importance of giving your partner some space is to aid individual growth on some levels. This will not only do your partner some good, it will also be beneficial to you.

Try it and see. You’ll be able to get quite a lot done within your space, and your partner will also have the same experience. This will be the case, of course, if you put your time to good use.

Giving each other some space does not mean that you will cut off completely. Don’t endanger your relationship by not knowing where to draw the line. Don’t get comfortable to the point that you forget that you have responsibilities; you are committed to your partner. Always remember that.

Valid reasons to give your partner some space

1. You both have priorities

It is true that you are now a part of your partner’s life, and there could be the urge to want to be all that is to them, and be in each other’s faces. As cute as that may seem, it is not exactly logical because you both have a life that is independent of your relationship. You have family, friends, career, jobs, academics, finances; literally your life to pay attention to.

Your partner has a life, and so do you. You both have priorities in life to look out for, show up for, and be better for. You both need time apart sometimes to handle aspects of your life that have to be prioritized. Your priorities sometimes require sacrifice, and your time together may not be an exception.

2. Struggles and life issues

Everyone has struggles that they need time to face. Adulting comes with loads of responsibilities and struggles in between. They need that space. Yes, it’s true that love and relationships tend to happen during adulthood, but there’s so much more that also happens. People go through a lot. People struggle a lot as adults. Your partner is an adult, so this doesn’t leave him or her out.

Financial struggles, family issues, deadlines to meet, jobs to show up for in order to earn, rent, friendships to intentionally keep, loss of a loved one, grief, depression, stress, anxiety; the list of struggles and responsibilities adults, in this context, you and your partner have at hand is endless. You need to give your partner some space to breathe while you are at it too.

3. Sense of purpose

Relying too much on your partner can make you start to feel clueless and useless in their absence. Imagine that moment when you are both used to being in each other’s space without a break, and suddenly you don’t get a call from your partner, or you don’t get to see them, you start feeling like you don’t have a sense of purpose, and your life without them in it is headed nowhere. Could that be why the statement, ‘I can’t live without you’ exists?

You had a life before you met your partner. You probably had dreams and visions that kept you going, and that should not change anything. You have a purpose, and so does your partner. You probably need some time apart to get things done, you have a purpose, remember?





4. For balance

You both need ME time sometimes in order to maintain a stable life. You will not always feel the butterflies, it won’t always get rosy. There’s a whole life ahead of you like what was mentioned earlier. You need to find a balance in order to thrive. The case would be different if all you need is a partner to survive, but that isn’t in any way logical.

5. Show up for other relationships that matter

It is a foolish thing to cut off from the world the moment you find love. You need friends, you need family, you need to meet people, you’ll work with people. You cannot afford to cut off from people that matter. You need to give your partner some space in order to show up for these and more. This is a valid reason.

Conclusively, you both need to explore other areas of life. You both have a life outside what you share. And your relationship is NOT the sole determinant of your life.

