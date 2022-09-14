Pipeline surveillance: Support Tompolo to succeed, Dokubo, Lori-Ogbebor urged

Asari Dokubo and Itsekiri chief, Rita Lori-Ogbebor have been urged to rally round Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, to succeed in the pipeline security contract awarded to him.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC), Cleric Alaowei made the plea on Tuesday in Warri, Delta State.

The rights lawyer wondered why Chief Lori-Ogbebor should be opposed to the contract when the same contract was awarded to the late Captain Hosa Okunbor’s Ocean Marine Company.

“With the barrage of oppositions swelling up against the oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo by some Nigerians, we expect the least of such tirades from the person of Chief Lori-Ogbebor who is also from the Warri Federal constituency like Tompolo.

“If Lori-Ogbebor felt it is not advisable for the NNPC Limitted to award an oil pipeline surveillance contract to private individuals, then she should start calling for the revocation of the same contract awarded to Ocean Marine Company owned by the late Captain Okunbor.

“Lori-Ogbebor, who has become vocal in her opposition to the contract, should not forget that the same contract is awarded to the Olu of Warri who is also a private individual like Tompolo.

“We wait to hear from her by calling on the Federal Government to revoke all the contracts awarded to private individuals.

“We make to say that Lori-Ogbebor has no moral rectitude to lopsidedly call for the revocation of the contract awarded to Tompolo who is a free citizen like others.

“There is no security threat anywhere in the Niger Delta over the award of the contract to Tompolo or any other person.

“In fact, President Muhammadu Buhari has just done the noble thing by granting one of the 16-point demands of PANDEF.

“It would have been the other way round if the Federal Government refused to carry the Niger Delta people along in the oil exploratory activities.

“We are happy that Tompolo has used the contract to come to the rescue of the host communities by employing willing youths within his areas of operation to help protect the oil pipelines,” he noted.

He appealed to Alhaji Asari Dokubo to join ranks with his brother, Tompolo, to ensure that the latter successfully executes the contract, adding that he could apply for same from the Federal Government if he so wished.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Alaafin Stool: Atiba Descendants Kick, Want Selection Process Discontinued

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others