Delta Attorney-General reiterates commitment to staff welfare

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Isaiah Bozimo Esq, has assured staff that the welfare of the ministry of justice will continue to be his priority.

The Attorney-General, who was at the Warri Zonal office of the Ministry of Justice, said he was satisfied with the staff attendance ratio and commitment to their duties.

Bozimo, who was conducted round the offices by Mrs Zino Aikpoko-Martins, the Zonal Coordinator of the office, charged the staff to be more dedicated and committed to their duties at all times.

He pointed out that government would not condone absenteeism and dereliction of duty as the government places a premium on hard work and commitment to duty from its workforce.

Earlier, the Zonal coordinator took the Attorney-General around the offices where they bared their minds to him on their pressing needs.

The Attorney-General promised them that their request would be addressed as a matter of urgency.

