AFAN inaugurates new executive in Anambra

Anambra State Chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria AFAN has inaugurated a seventeen-man executive to pilot its affairs.

The seventeen-man executive has Mr Felix Okelue as Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Edumani Vice Chairman, Elder Ephraim Anonnachukwu Secretary, Reverend Sister Mary Aboekwe Assistant Secretary and Stephen Nduaguba Treasurer.

Inaugurating the Executive, in Awka, on Thursday, the National Secretary of All Farmers Association, of Nigeria Alhaji Yunusa Halidu, said the Federal Government has good plans for Nigerian farmers, because of the important role they play in the country just as he urged the State All Farmers Association of Nigeria to remain focused.

South-East representative of the association, Chief Obi Nwokwu urged the farmers to group themselves into clusters and register with the association to have one voice that will address their problems before appropriate authority with a view to solving all issues for the growth of the state farmers.

Responding State Chairman, Mr Felix Okelue, said that the inauguration is apt as the new executive will continue to champion the course and vision of the federal government down to the States and local government areas in the country.

Nigerian Tribune learnt, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria is an umbrella body of all the fifty-six recognized commodity associations with branches and structures in all the thirty-six states of the federation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

AFAN inaugurates new executive in Anambra