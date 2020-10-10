Darey unveils ‘Way Home’

Following the release of his two hit singles, ‘Jah Guide Me’ and ‘Jojo’ featuring Patoranking, Darey Art Alade (a.k.a Darey) on Thursday unveilled his new E.P. entitled: ‘Way Home’ virtually.

The award-winning singer’s new body of work, marking his third release since ‘Jah Guide Me’, is a seven-track body of work with two features from Patoranking and Teni.

Darey is one of the leading artistes in Nigeria who dares to produce music across popular genres. Though known for his hits such as ‘Escalade’, ‘Not the Girl’ and ‘Pray for Me’, the silky-baritone is redefining his taste through a groundbreaking genre that he terms Afro & B.

“Way Home” speaks to Darey’s heritage and journey with the use of compelling vocals, pulsating, exciting and engaging beats. The multi-talented artiste is set to regain old and new fans with the release of his new body of work, “Way Home”.

