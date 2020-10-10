My wife poured salt into my bike’s engine, drew knife at me —Husband

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned the divorce suit brought before it by a man, Rasheed Abdulramon against his wife, Rokibat Abdulramon.

Rasheed who dragged his wife to court alleged that she was troublesome and destructive in nature.

The plaintiff explained that his wife had frustrated him enough. He thus appealed to the court to stop their marriage and grant him custody of their two children.

Rokibat refused to agree to divorce. She told the court that all her husband said were lies.

She also refused that he had custody of their children stating that he had no time for them.

“My lord, my wife was a nobody when we met but I made her.

“I enrolled her in a vocational training and bought her the necessary tools when she graduated but she showed no gratitude for these.

“Rokibat derives pleasure in fighting. She feels fulfilled only when she fights.

“Rokibat has refused that I have peace because of her quarrelsome nature. She’s never satisfied with whatever I do and would always nag.

“She’s not teachable and hates to be corrected. She will always insist on doing things in her own way. My wife spites me by intentionally disobeying me. She flouts my order and goes ahead to fight me.

“She doesn’t stop at these. She also derives pleasure in destroying my property and equipment.

“My lord, we once quarreled and she went for a bucket of water and emptied its content on me in the presence of our neighbours.

“I felt humiliated and wished the ground would give way under me,” Rasheed explained.

The plaintiff went on “Rokibat never shows appreciation for all my efforts in seeing that she and our children do not suffer. She says the feeding allowance I give her is too small and I always tell her I can’t steal.

“We once had a misunderstanding and she poured salt into the engine of my bike which I use for commercial purpose. She had herself to blame for this because we were invariably eating from hand to mouth for some time.

“Rokibat extended her hostility to our landlady who is obviously older than her mother.

“She insulted and then fought her. Thank God for the timely intervention of two hefty men who were at the scene and who rescued our landlady from her hands.

“Not long after this, she drew a knife at me during an argument and I fled the scene.

“I have reported her to her family members a number of times but she has refused to change.

“My lord, if I leave Rokibat under my roof for another minute, she will kill me.

“I, therefore, entreat this honourable court to rule that we go our different ways. I’ve had enough of her atrocities,” the plaintiff stated.

“Rasheed is a liar,” the defendant stated in court.

“I never fought with our landlady. She accused me of being too reserved and I explained to her that my husband forbade me that I mingle with other neighbours.

“I also never drew a knife at him. We started having differences when we moved to her mother’s house.

“He told me he was told by spiritualists that the house we were staying was bewitched. He, therefore, requested that we moved to his mother’s place for a short period of time, but he dumped me there.

“He changed when we got there. He and his mother made life difficult for me.

“Rasheed started sleeping outside home. He’s been doing this for the past six months and never gave any reason for it.

“His mother also forbade that I cook her meals. Any time I did she would refuse to eat.

“I have done my best at pleasing both all to no avail,” she defendant said.

Giving his judgment, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, stated that more evidence was needed.

Ruling, he adjourned the case and asked both parties return to court with their parents on the adjourned date.

