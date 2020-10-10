Final year Chemical Engineering student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Oyinlola Samson Abosede, 23, won the maiden edition of the Osun State Essay Writing Competition organised by the state government to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary. He won the star prize of N250,000, a plot of land and a laptop. The indigene of Iresi in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state, in this interview by Tribune’s SAM NWAOKO, speaks on the competition and his passion for Nigeria. Excerpts:

How did you get to know about the competition? Did you see it as something worth the effort?

I got to know about the competition through the internet. I was surfing the net in search of scholarship opportunities when I came across the competition. The award means a lot to me because now, more people have known me through the competition and they have seen now that there is something in me worth listening to. The award has given me a voice, it has made people to listen to my voice for them to hear the message I am trying to send to Nigerians that Nigeria can still be great.

How many others did you compete with?

At the grand finale, we had a written interview which carried 30 marks. There, we were told that 756 entries got into the competition. We also learnt that about 78 other entries could not be traced to any school and that those ones were discarded. The 756 entries were graded and the final 20 were invited to the grand finale from which the top three were selected. That is the rough statistics of the competition.

What was the feeling like when you were selected among the 20 shortlisted finalists and when you won?

Strangely, I was happier when I was selected among the 20 finalists than when I was declared the winner. It was such a happy occasion for me. I was so happy because I thought that it was a great honour to have been selected among the best 20 out of 756 entries. I thought that was a height and that at least, through my essay people will be able to appreciate my contribution. But that day, after the written and oral interviews and I was declared the winner, I was humbled because there were so many brilliant essays that could easily have won. But for the judges to have certified me as the winner, I believe that there was something in my essay that was quite inspiring, a voice that was worth listening to. Indeed, I was humbled. I felt like a superstar that day. I am indeed grateful to God.

You are studying Chemical Engineering. Where is the flair for writing coming from?

I’ve been asked this a lot but I feel that what is there about writing is that the more you read, the more you want to pen your ideas. So, writing isn’t necessarily for law students or those studying English or Linguistics. I think it is a gift and the more you read, the more you want to convey your thoughts, the more you want to communicate to others. As you flow with ideas as you read, you want to convey your ideas and thoughts through the power of the ink.

Is that what motivated your participation in the competition?

When it comes to essay, I think the first motivation is passion. My passion about this country is also a source of motivation, because anytime I have an opportunity to express my mind about this country, I don’t give it a second thought. I just bring out my pen and start writing. The issue about the essay is that it is about the Nigerian economy and how the COVID-19 has affected us. So this was a motivation in itself and an avenue to express my ideas and convey my thoughts. So, the motivation, I would say, is basically my passion for the country.

When you entered the competition, did you think about winning, or you just entered the competition for the passion you have?

No, I did not see myself winning. But the moment I submitted the essay online, I felt I had won in my mind. Then, I believe that I have actually contributed my quota towards building a better society. I did not see myself winning the competition at all. I’m quite humbled that I won.

And you didn’t think there might be some form of manipulation or anything untoward? This is Nigeria. Didn’t you think, ‘let me just do my own and leave them to decide the winner anyhow they deem fit’?

No, I did not expect any manipulation. Of course, I love Osun State and I know that the people of Osun are people of integrity. So, I did not expect any form of manipulation to come into play in the competition.

Speaking after you had emerged winner, you said Nigeria could still be great. What did you mean by that?

I have discovered that some Nigerians have actually given up on this country. When I was travelling to Osogbo for this essay competition, some of the passengers with me in the vehicle were lamenting about the state of this country. They have given up and have sealed their minds. My point is that Nigeria can still be made better if we make up our minds and make it a collective responsibility to achieve this goal. So, I believe that Nigeria can still be better. I believe that there is still hope for the country if only we can make up our minds to make the country better by working with one purpose.

What do you think about the organisation of the competition?

I appreciate Governor Gboyega Oyetola for giving youths the opportunity to express themselves as regards social issues. Governor Oyetola has created a platform to hear the voice of the young people. He deserves kudos for that. I found the organisation of the competition really commendable and there was nothing done by the organisers to leave any room for doubt. It was really worth the while and I give kudos to the organisers. I saw that through the competition, they are trying to raise the standard of education in the state and I think this is really very thoughtful of them. I charge other states to emulate this.

Who are your heroes, your role models or who would you say are your motivators?

My late dad was always an inspiration to me. He always will be. He fought through thick and thin to to see that I excelled in my education. So, my late father played a major role in my life. My mum also did and is still doing a lot for me. When you talk about other Nigerians, I respect Mr. Tony Elumelu a lot. He has been doing a lot to support entrepreneurs through seed capital. He is my role model. Alhaji Aliko Dangote also inspires me and then, Bishop David Oyedepo. I love Bishop David Oyedepo very much too.

Your father not being around would have impacted on many things that concern you. How has it been without him?

I lost my dad when I was in my final year. It was actually because of my father’s death that I had an extra year in school. When he died, I had financial issues that constrained my project and my inability to pay the requisite fees caused me to have an extra year. However, I believe all things work together for good for those who love God. I say this because it was this extra year that brought me to this limelight. If I did not have an extra year, I probably would not have entered the essay competition that I won. My father died of a liver disease in 2019.

So, everything now falls back on your mother?

Yes. And she is a petty trader selling soft drinks and other small items at home. My dad too was engaged in various menial jobs, including security guard jobs and night watchman and so on before he died. In fact, I am from a very humble background, as they say.

Now that you are at this level, what is your projection? What are you looking at?

I am an engineering student and I look forward to building a reputable career in engineering in the future. Secondly, I’m passionate about this country and in a few years, I hope to be one of those deciding for this country. I love Nigeria a lot and at the same time, I love Nigerians. So, in a few years, I see myself as one of the young leaders of this country.

Are we to start this new Nigeria at the leadership or at the level of the citizenry?

We as a people coming together can do something without dwelling on leadership. This is something we can do by ourselves. I am not talking about something in which someone would be at the top dictating.

Now that you have the voice, what advice do you have for other Nigerians as you work for a better Nigeria?

The first thing is that you should stay focused in whatever you are doing. I mean whatever good thing, legal enterprise you are into, stay focused. I believe if you are focused, the world will also make you its focus. The second thing is, always strive for excellence in whatever you do. This year alone, I have entered about 70 writing contests. So, just strive for excellence in whatever you do. Be the best in whatever you do. That will be my advice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18. Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure. A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat

In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.