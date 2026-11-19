From championing port digitalisation and automation to strengthening regional trade, cybersecurity and global partnerships, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has left an enduring mark on the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) after two years as its President and Chairman of Council. TOLA ADENUBI, who was in Malabo, examines his achievements and the legacy he leaves behind.

When Dr Abubakar Dantsoho was elected the first Nigerian President and Chairman of Council of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) on November 21, 2024, at the association’s 44th Annual Council Meeting and 19th Roundtable of Managing Directors, expectations were high.

However, few could have anticipated the breadth of initiatives and institutional influence he would bring to the regional maritime organisation within two years.

His tenure, which formally ended at the 46th Annual Council Meeting and 21st Roundtable of Managing Directors in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, was marked by an ambitious agenda focused on port digitalisation, automation, cybersecurity, regional trade facilitation, infrastructure development and international collaboration.

Beyond providing leadership for the association, Dantsoho sought to reposition PMAWCA as a stronger platform for regional cooperation, encouraging member ports to embrace innovation, improve operational efficiency and connect more meaningfully with the global maritime community.

Digitalisation and automation

One of the defining features of Dantsoho’s leadership was his determination to accelerate port digitalisation and automation across West and Central Africa.

Recognising that inefficient documentation, fragmented processes and prolonged cargo clearance procedures remained major obstacles to port competitiveness in the region, he championed the adoption of unified digital standards, Port Community Systems and automated operational processes.

His position was that African ports could not compete effectively in an increasingly technology-driven global shipping industry without embracing digital transformation.

He consistently advocated the integration of port stakeholders, including shipping companies, terminal operators, government agencies, freight forwarders and other service providers, through digital platforms that would improve transparency, enhance efficiency and reduce transaction costs.

For Dantsoho, leadership at the regional level also required demonstrating practical commitment at home. Consequently, he pursued similar reforms at the Nigerian Ports Authority, where initiatives such as the Port Community System and the National Single Window platform commenced operations in 2026.

Both platforms are designed to streamline trade documentation, integrate relevant stakeholders, improve transparency and reduce delays associated with cargo clearance.

The initiatives reflect his conviction that modern ports must move beyond conventional cargo-handling infrastructure and embrace technology as a critical driver of competitiveness.

Cybersecurity advocacy

Another significant contribution of Dantsoho’s PMAWCA presidency was his sustained advocacy for cybersecurity as an essential component of maritime security.

As African ports increasingly adopt digital technologies, artificial intelligence and automated systems, he warned that inadequate cybersecurity arrangements could expose port operations and international trade to serious disruptions.

Speaking at the African Ports Conference in Casablanca, Morocco, Dantsoho cited cyber incidents involving South Africa’s Transnet, the Port of Nagoya in Japan and DP World terminals in Australia as examples of the economic consequences of attacks on digital infrastructure.

The NPA managing director stressed that the digital transformation of African ports must be accompanied by adequate security arrangements to protect operational systems, cargo information, revenue collection and the exchange of data among port stakeholders. “AI can help a port work more intelligently, but cybersecurity protects its ability to work at all,” he said.

As vice-president of the African Region of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH), Dantsoho also cautioned against the vulnerabilities that could emerge from the growing interconnection of port systems, government agencies, shipping companies and terminal operators.

He particularly warned that digital platforms designed to simplify trade procedures must not become single points of failure capable of paralysing entire port communities.

“A single window must not become a single point of failure,” he cautioned.

His interventions helped reinforce the need for African port authorities to treat cybersecurity investments, capacity development and institutional preparedness as integral components of their modernisation programmes.

Boosting regional trade

Dantsoho also placed regional trade facilitation at the centre of his PMAWCA leadership, recognising the strategic importance of ports in actualising the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). His argument was that African ports must become more efficient and interconnected to support the continent’s ambition of increasing intra-African trade and reducing dependence on external markets.

Under his leadership, Nigeria’s transhipment activities within the West African sub-region recorded significant growth, further strengthening the country’s emerging maritime relevance. Transhipment container traffic increased by 83.1 percent in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting growing activity in the transfer of cargo from vessels arriving at Nigerian ports to other vessels for onward shipment to different destinations. The development underscores the potential of Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure to serve not only domestic trade requirements, but also the wider West African market.

Dantsoho consistently maintained that regional ports must evolve beyond their traditional roles as transit points for containers and hydrocarbons. In his handover speech in Malabo, he called on African port authorities to diversify their operations and explore opportunities in sustainable fishing and seafood processing, ship repair and maintenance, cruise tourism, and the production and bunkering of clean marine fuels.

He said: “Regional ports can no longer function merely as transit corridors for containers and hydrocarbons. They must evolve into dynamic, diversified hubs for sustainable fishing and seafood processing, ship repair and maintenance, cruise tourism, and the production and bunkering of clean marine fuels.”

He also highlighted the growing importance of environmental sustainability in determining the future competitiveness of ports.

“Transitioning toward the ‘green port’ model is no longer an optional luxury; it is the foundational condition for our future competitiveness and our continued access to international climate and development finance,” he stated.

He further warned that maritime decarbonisation regulations being developed at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) would increasingly influence global shipping routes and port calls. According to him, ports that fail to prepare for the energy transition risk losing their relevance in the evolving international shipping landscape.

PMAWCA’s global reach through IAPH

Perhaps one of the most significant institutional legacies of Dantsoho’s tenure is his determination to strengthen the relationship between African ports and the wider international maritime community.

As vice-president for Africa of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH), he has consistently encouraged more PMAWCA member ports to join the global organisation and take advantage of the opportunities it offers. His argument is that African ports must not remain isolated from international developments, particularly at a time when technological innovation, environmental regulations, digitalisation and changing global supply chains are redefining port operations.

Through IAPH membership, port authorities can benefit from access to international networks of port administrators, opportunities for technical cooperation, knowledge sharing, capacity development and exposure to global best practices.

Membership also provides an avenue for African ports to participate more actively in international discussions on port management, maritime security, environmental sustainability, energy transition and digital transformation.

For Dantsoho, encouraging more PMAWCA member ports to join IAPH is not simply about increasing membership of another international organisation. It is about ensuring that African ports have a stronger voice in shaping global maritime policies and are better positioned to benefit from innovations and opportunities within the international port industry.

African Maritime Leadership

Even as Dantsoho concludes his tenure as PMAWCA President, his responsibilities within IAPH provide another platform through which he can advance the interests of African ports.

Since his inauguration as Vice-President for Africa, he has focused on four major priorities: effective policy implementation, enhanced regional collaboration, strengthened institutional cooperation and improved trade facilitation.

He has used the platform to draw international attention to persistent challenges confronting African maritime hubs, including infrastructure deficits, policy inconsistencies, limited technological and artificial intelligence adoption, and growing cybersecurity threats associated with automated port systems.

His elevation to the IAPH leadership represents a significant milestone for Nigeria within the 70-year-old global organisation, which represents more than 190 ports and 167 port-related businesses across the world, collectively handling over 60 per cent of global seaborne trade.

Translating International Vision into Domestic Reforms

Dantsoho’s regional and international engagements have coincided with significant initiatives at the Nigerian Ports Authority, where he continues to drive reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening Nigeria’s position as a maritime hub.

Under his leadership, the NPA has pursued port modernisation, improved trade facilitation, increased international trade volumes and greater non-oil export activities.

The authority has also advanced rehabilitation and development initiatives across the Eastern ports, including Port Harcourt, Onne, Warri and Calabar, in a broader effort to reduce the concentration of maritime activities around Lagos.

At the same time, the proposed reconstruction and modernisation of the ageing Apapa and Tin Can Island ports are expected to address infrastructure deficiencies, improve cargo-handling efficiency and enhance the capacity of Nigeria’s busiest maritime gateways.

These initiatives are particularly important given the need to improve Nigeria’s competitiveness, attract private investment and strengthen the country’s capacity to handle growing regional and international trade.

Beyond the Two-Year Tenure

Ultimately, Dantsoho’s two-year PMAWCA presidency will be remembered not merely for the position he occupied but for the issues he placed at the centre of the regional maritime agenda.

From digitalisation and cybersecurity to regional trade, green ports, international partnerships and the expansion of African participation in global maritime institutions, his leadership sought to redefine the priorities of port authorities in West and Central Africa. His campaign for more PMAWCA member ports to join IAPH further demonstrates his belief that African ports must work together while establishing stronger connections with the international maritime community.

Although his tenure as President and Chairman of Council has ended, his responsibilities at the Nigerian Ports Authority and as IAPH Vice-President for Africa mean that his engagement with the continent’s maritime development agenda is far from over.

For Nigeria, his emergence as the first Nigerian to lead PMAWCA and his subsequent elevation within IAPH represent important milestones in the country’s maritime diplomacy.

For West and Central Africa, the real measure of his legacy will ultimately be the extent to which the initiatives and partnerships championed during his presidency translate into more efficient, competitive, technologically advanced and globally connected ports.