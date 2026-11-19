Oyo State House of Assembly has approved Governor Seyi Makinde’s request for the state to participate in the Federal Government’s ₦100 billion FAAC Receivables Discounting Programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is for infrastructure financing, aimed at securing third-party funding for priority infrastructure and capital projects in the state.

NAN reports that the approval was granted during plenary on Wednesday following the presentation of a letter from the governor, which was read before the House by the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin.

Ogundoyin said that under the arrangement, the Federal Government of Nigeria would issue non-interest-bearing promissory notes with a face value of ₦100 billion to Oyo State to enable it to secure third-party funding for the execution of priority infrastructure and capital projects.

The financing arrangement provides for monthly deductions of N8,333,333,333.33 from the Federation Account for each participating state over a period of 12 months, commencing from the month the promissory note is issued.

The monthly deductions, which are described as savings in the document, will be remitted into a designated single sinking fund account maintained with the Central Bank of Nigeria and managed by the Debt Management Office (DMO) to meet the state’s repayment obligations under the arrangement.

The letter explained that the programme is structured to provide immediate liquidity for the funding of priority infrastructure and capital projects.

It further clarified that the promissory note does not constitute conventional long-term borrowing but rather a short-term securitised financing arrangement backed by the receivables of the state.

It also stipulated that the proceeds of the financing must be applied strictly to capital expenditure and priority infrastructure projects in furtherance of the state’s development objectives.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanjo Adedoyin, clarified that the proposed financing arrangement was not a fresh loan request by the Oyo State government, but part of a Federal Government financing programme designed to provide funding support to subnational governments for critical infrastructure development.

He explained that the initiative was a structured intervention by the Federal Government to assist states in addressing infrastructure deficits and accelerating development without necessarily placing the arrangement in the category of a new borrowing request by the state.