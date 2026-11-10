Customs intercept six pangolins in Oyo

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’, Lagos, on Tuesday said its officers had intercepted six pangolins at Eruwa-Oni, Oyo State, as part of renewed efforts to combat the illegal trafficking of endangered wildlife species.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the Customs Service said the interception was made during an intelligence-led patrol.

According to the statement, “The pangolins were abandoned by their handlers, who fled on sighting the patrol team.

“All six pangolins were recovered alive and taken to the Unit’s Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos. However, two died on arrival, while four remained alive.

“In line with the Service’s commitment to environmental protection and preservation of endangered species, the four live pangolins and the two carcasses were formally handed over to relevant wildlife officials for proper documentation and further action.

“The handover was performed by the Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, DC A.O. Oguntuase, on behalf of the Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Lagos.

“The interception underscores the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to combating illegal exploitation and trafficking of protected wildlife species, and its role in biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability.

“The Unit reiterates that protection of endangered species is a shared responsibility and calls on members of the public to support law enforcement agencies with credible and timely information that will assist in identifying and apprehending persons involved in illegal capture, possession, transportation and trafficking of protected wildlife.

“The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, remains resolute in suppressing smuggling and other illicit trade, while strengthening collaboration with relevant agencies to safeguard Nigeria’s natural heritage.”