9 early signs of hearing loss you should not ignore

Hearing plays an important role in communication, learning and everyday interaction. It allows people to follow conversations, recognise sounds around them and remain aware of their surroundings.

However, hearing ability can gradually decline due to ageing, prolonged exposure to loud noise, infections, certain medicines and other medical conditions.

Hearing loss does not always happen suddenly. In many cases, it develops gradually, making it difficult for affected individuals to recognise the changes until communication becomes challenging.

Some people may begin asking others to repeat themselves, increasing the volume of their television or struggling to understand conversations in noisy environments. These changes may be early indications that their hearing needs attention.

Recognising the warning signs can help people seek assessment before the condition affects their communication and quality of life.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights nine early signs of hearing loss and explains when to seek medical attention.

Frequently asking people to repeat themselves

One of the earliest signs of hearing loss is repeatedly asking people to say something again. A person may hear that someone is speaking but struggle to understand the words clearly. They may frequently respond with phrases such as “What did you say?” or “Please repeat that.”

This can happen because certain speech sounds become difficult to detect, particularly consonants that help distinguish one word from another. When this occurs regularly, especially in conversations with family members, friends or colleagues, a hearing assessment may be necessary.

Difficulty understanding conversations in noisy places

People with hearing loss may struggle to follow conversations in environments where several sounds occur simultaneously. For example, understanding someone in a crowded restaurant, market, classroom or busy office may become increasingly difficult.

Background noise can make speech harder to distinguish, particularly when hearing ability has declined. Some people may understand conversations clearly in quiet rooms but struggle when other people are talking nearby.

Repeated difficulty following conversations in noisy environments should not be dismissed as simple distraction.

Increasing the volume of the television or radio

Another possible sign of hearing loss is regularly turning up the volume of televisions, radios, phones or other audio devices, to the highest level. Family members may complain that the volume is too loud, while the affected person feels that it is normal or necessary to hear clearly.

This may happen because certain sounds are no longer reaching the ears at their usual intensity. Although personal preferences differ, a noticeable and repeated need for higher volume may indicate a change in hearing ability.

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Difficulty hearing people on the telephone

Telephone conversations can become challenging for people experiencing hearing loss because they cannot rely on facial expressions, lip movements or other visual cues to understand speech. A person may struggle to recognise words, frequently misunderstand what the other person is saying or prefer communicating through text messages.

The difficulty may be more noticeable when using a phone in a noisy environment or when the call quality is poor. If telephone conversations become consistently difficult despite a good connection, it may be useful to arrange a hearing assessment.

Thinking that people are mumbling

People with hearing loss may frequently feel that others are speaking unclearly or mumbling.

In reality, the speaker may be talking normally, but the listener is unable to hear certain sounds or distinguish words properly.

This can lead to misunderstandings, frustration and repeated requests for clarification. Some people may also find it easier to understand familiar voices than unfamiliar ones. If several people appear to be speaking unclearly to the same individual, hearing difficulties may be worth investigating.

Difficulty hearing high-pitched sounds

Hearing loss does not always affect every sound equally. Some people gradually lose the ability to hear high-frequency sounds before other parts of their hearing are affected. These sounds include certain consonants in speech, birds chirping, electronic beeps and some alarm signals.

As a result, a person may hear lower-pitched voices but struggle to understand children or people with higher-pitched voices. Difficulty detecting these sounds may indicate high-frequency hearing loss and should be evaluated through appropriate hearing tests.

Ringing or buzzing in the ears

Tinnitus refers to hearing sounds such as ringing, buzzing, humming or whistling when there is no external source producing them.

It may occur in one or both ears and can be temporary or persistent. Some people experience tinnitus alongside hearing loss, although the two conditions do not always occur together.

Tinnitus may be associated with prolonged exposure to loud noise, age-related hearing changes, ear conditions or certain medicines.

Persistent or troublesome tinnitus should be assessed, particularly when accompanied by hearing difficulties, dizziness or other unusual symptoms.

Withdrawing from conversations and social activities

Hearing difficulties can make social interactions exhausting. People may struggle to follow discussions, misunderstand jokes or repeatedly ask others to explain what they have said.

Over time, some may begin avoiding group conversations, social gatherings, meetings or other situations where communication is difficult.

This withdrawal can affect relationships and contribute to feelings of isolation, frustration or reduced confidence. A person who suddenly becomes less involved in conversations may be experiencing hearing difficulties rather than simply losing interest in social activities.

Difficulty hearing warning sounds

Hearing loss can affect a person’s ability to recognise important environmental sounds.

These may include vehicle horns, doorbells, smoke alarms, emergency sirens and approaching vehicles.

The problem can create safety risks, particularly when the individual is outdoors, crossing roads or responding to emergencies.

Anyone who notices difficulty hearing sounds that were previously easy to recognise should consider a professional hearing assessment.