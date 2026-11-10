Awujale stool: Adele Awujale-In-Council drags Abiodun, others to Court

The Adele Awujale-in-Council has dragged Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, High Chief Rasheed Adesanya, and five others before the State High Court, sitting in the Ijebu-Ode Division, to challenge the governor’s unilateral actions regarding the interim administration of the ancient kingdom.

The plaintiffs are High Chief Olorogun Sunny Kuku, High Chief Kunle Ogunade, High Chief Lekan Osifeso, High Chief Jimi Lawal, High Chief Agboola Alausa and four others.

In Suit No. HCJ/201/2026, filed before the court, the plaintiffs are seeking definitive judicial interventions and declarations against the Ogun State Governor (1st defendant) and members of the state’s newly reconstituted Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC).

The defendants include the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; the Governor of Ogun State, listed as the first, second and third defendants, respectively; and five others.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that the Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council is the sole, valid and historically recognised traditional administrative authority entitled to manage the interim traditional and local administrative affairs of Ijebu-Ode during the interregnum following the transition of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

They also urged the court to declare that the unilateral creation, establishment or reconstitution of an administrative body known as the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC) by the first, second and third defendants is alien, unknown and offensive to the native laws, customs, traditions and ancestral usages of the Ijebu-Ode people, and inconsistent with the provisions of the Chiefs Law of Ogun State.

They equally sought an order setting aside the purported reconstitution of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC) and the handpicked appointments of the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth defendants by the first to third defendants, describing the actions as irregular, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.

The plaintiffs also asked the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining the first, second and third defendants, whether by themselves, their agents, officials, ministries or privies, from interfering with, bypassing or disrupting their customary administrative functions as the Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council during the interregnum.

They further sought a perpetual injunction restraining the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth defendants from holding meetings, parading themselves or attempting to exercise any traditional, civil or financial administrative authority over the town and stool of Ijebu-Ode under the guise or authority of the purportedly reconstituted Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC).

In addition to the substantive suit, the Olorogun Dr Sonny Kuku-led traditional council has filed a Motion on Notice, asking the court for an interlocutory injunction restraining the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth defendants/respondents from holding meetings, parading themselves or attempting to exercise any traditional, civil or financial administrative authority over the town and stool of Ijebu-Ode under the guise or authority of the purportedly reconstituted Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC), pending the hearing and final determination of the substantive suit.

The plaintiffs also sought an interlocutory injunction restraining the first, second and third defendants/respondents, whether by themselves, their agents, officials, ministries or privies, from recognising, dealing with or funding the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth defendants/respondents as an administrative council for Ijebu-Ode, pending the hearing and final determination of the substantive suit.