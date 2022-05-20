Cult clash claims two in Ogun

Two persons lost their lives in a clash that occurred between two rival cult groups in the Mowe-Ofada area of Obafemi Owode Local Government area of Ogun State.

The clash, it was gathered led to the death of one on Thursday evening, while the other victim was hacked to death on Friday morning.

This development had caused panic within the Adesan and Onibode areas where the incidents happened, as residents and traders stayed off from the areas.

A source said, “A dead corpse was found around the Mowe area on Friday morning. We are being careful. Many of us are yet to open our shops. Everywhere is scanty.”

“They (cultists) started the fight on Thursday evening and continued this Friday morning.

“Two people were killed at Adesan and Onibode junction.”





The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He disclosed that a suspect had been arrested by the police in connection with the clash.

Oyeyemi said the command has commenced an investigation into the crisis.

