Kidnappers free abducted village head, hold professor who delivered ransom in Kano

Kidnappers on Friday released the kidnapped village head of Karfi, Abdulyahyah Ilo in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State.

In a bid to deliver his ransom to the abductors, an Associate Professor at Kano State University of Science and Technology (KSTU), Wudil, Huzaifa Karfi was held back by them (kidnappers).

It will however be recalled that the suspected gunmen had on May 16, 2022, opened fire on members of the community, killing six persons, abducting Ilo and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, the village security guards and vigilantes successfully arrested one of the kidnappers.

A resident of the area, Musa Sa’ad, confirmed the release of the village head by his kidnappers.

He however disclosed that gunmen successfully collected the ransom and held Dr Huzaifa in connection to their man that was captured by the vigilante group.





The gunmen then demanded the release of their man as a condition to release him.

While confirming the release of the traditional ruler, his brother Yusuf Ismail, said he had been released and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, when contacted over the matter to comment on the incident promised to get back, but as of the time of filing this report was yet to comment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kidnappers free abducted village Kidnappers free abducted village

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kidnappers free abducted village Kidnappers free abducted village