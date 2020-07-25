Covid-19: Train services resume July 29

The Kaduna-Abuja train services that were suspended as a result of Covid-19 for the past three months will resume on the 29th of this month.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated this while inspecting and commissioning new coaches deployed to the rail route for better service delivery on Saturday.

Amaechi disclosed that an additional 10 new coaches on the ground were on ground to meet with the growing demand of the commuters.

According to him, one innovation is the introduction of hourly train rides for commuters, saying, no commuter will stay in the station for too long.

He also told newsmen that the President had approved new fares of 3,000 naira for those who would use the economy class and 6,000 naira for those who would use the business class coaches.

On the rise on fares, he said it was well thought out as the trains would carry half their capacities due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said this was nothing compared to the rate of kidnapping on the rail corridor.

Amaechi added that the Lagos-Ibadan rail construction work was still on course but was slowed down due to the reduction in the number of workers there.