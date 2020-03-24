COVID-19: Osun senator goes into self-isolation after returning from trip to UK

As the global community battle to contain the spread of covid-19, the lawmaker, representing Osun Central Senatorial District in National Assembly, Senator Ajibola Basiru had gone into self-isolation after a trip to the United Kingdom.

Basiru in his tweet handle was reacting to the letter forwarded to the leadership of the National Assembly by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Abba Kyari accusing some federal lawmakers who recently returned from a foreign trip of refusing to subject themselves to screening at the airport.

Bashir, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora, Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations, said that he had not attended any public event since his return.

According to him, “contrary to the reports that all the Senators that travelled to the United Kingdom for the Petroleum Oil and Gas seminar have not complied with the protocol on precautionary steps on COVID-19, I have been in self-isolation since I returned from the UK,” Basiru tweeted.

So, I have not been to the National Assembly or attended any business or function. Also, the National Center for Disease Control contacted my next of kin earlier today to know how I am faring. I am in good health and enjoying enough rest at home,” he remarked

In the letter, Kyari, who had tested positive to the dreaded COVID-19 accused the lawmakers of allegedly violating screening procedures at the airports.

Ecobank Shuts Abuja Branch After Customer Dies From Coronavirus

Ecobank Nigeria, on Monday, said it has temporarily closed its Wuse II, Abuja branch. This was announced in a statement released by the bank. According to the statement, the first victim of coronavirus to die visited the Abuja branch on March 12, 2020. However, according to the bank, at the time of… Read full story

FG, States, LGs Share N581.566bn February Allocation

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N581.566 billion February 2020 Federation Account revenue to the federal, states and local government areas in the country. This was announced after a rescheduled meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) held in Abuja… Read full story

FG Orders Civil Servants On Levels 1 To 12 To Work From Home, Officers Who Travelled Recently To Self-Isolate

As part of measures to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government on Monday night directed all its non-essential civil servants from grade level 12 and below to stay and work from home from Tuesday. This was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs, Folasade… Read full story

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of the sons of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Atiku who revealed this via his verified Twitter account on Sunday night his son has been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for the treatment… Read full story

Northern Youths Begin Sanusi For President Campaign

The 2023 presidential campaign for the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi kicked off in Kaduna at the weekend. Addressing journalists in Kaduna, the national coordinator of the ‘Sanusi Lamido Sanusi project 2023: All Nigerian Youth Projects’, Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkaffi, appealed to all other Nigerians… Read full story

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information… Read full story

NIGERIANTRIBUNE