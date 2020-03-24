COVID 19: ALGON advocates partial lockdown of LGs nationwide

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has advised all local government councils to engage in partial lockdown to complement the efforts of federal and state health personnel in containing the spread of the global pandemic, coronavirus, in the country.

The association gave the advice, on Tuesday, in a statement signed by its national president, Mr Kolade Alabi, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Online.

The association said the move became imperative given the speedy penetration of the global health calamity into Nigeria and the present figures so far announced by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) which it said called for proactive strategy.

The statement reads in part: “While ALGON acknowledges the vigour of both the federal and state governments in combating the attendant spiralling spread and ensuring control, prevention and treatment for those already affected, we strongly emphasise continued advocacy across the strata due to poor awareness.

“It is imperative for all local governments in Nigeria to strictly adhere to the directives of the federal and applicable state governments.

“To complement the applaudable dexterity, commitments and professional strides of the federal and state health personnel, all local government councils are hereby advised to be engaged in a partial lockdown of local government services while the programme for ‘working from home’ is being worked out.

“All local government council chairmen are hereby further advised to enlighten the people more on basic protective measures such as (a) improving personal hygiene, i.e, to first think of your health and protect others by doing the following: washing hands with soap more frequently; avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth; including, but not limited to, avoiding large gatherings; maintaining social distancing and making available hand sanitiser for distribution to the people in general.

“We enjoin all Nigerians to stay healthy as the price for disobedience is high.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE