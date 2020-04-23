COVID-19: Ibadan Polytechnic fumigates students’ hostels

Authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, said it had fumigated residential facilities of students at the institution as part of efforts to checkmate the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is contained in a release signed by the registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, on Thursday in Ibadan.

According to Fawale, the students’ hostels fumigated are Olori Hall, Ramat Hall, Unity Hall and Orisun Hall.

She said that the fumigation was done between March 18 and March 22.

The institution’s Director of Works and Services, Mr Stephen Ipadeola who supervised the fumigation said the intention of the rector, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi, was to join forces with the governor to drive the COVID-19 out of the state.

Ipadeola said that the intention of the management was to prepare an environment that was virus-free and free of all forms of infectious diseases when the students resumed.

He said that the management would also make arrangements to fumigate lecture theatres and offices within the shortest time possible.

NAN

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

