Covid-19: Chinese treatment of Africans

IN the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic experience, China has treated African residents within its borders like scum. The situation has been so bad that it is actually difficult to believe that its previous investments in the continent had wholesome intentions. China’s inhuman and hostile disposition to Africans in China, especially in the Guangzhou Guangdong province, beggars belief. The Chinese people have been bestial to the Africans in China, and that is putting it mildly. Only recently, the naked display of hostility forced Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, to resort to desperate measures to evacuate Nigerian citizens entrapped within the borders of China.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China, the Chinese people have been forcing Africans out of their legitimate residences and even hotels. They have insisted on many baseless conditions for them to be accommodated. They force them to self-isolate, and self-quarantine even after repeatedly testing negative to the coronavirus. In a manner quite consistent with their antics even in Africa, the Chinese refuse Africans entry into malls and shopping plazas and other public places in circumstances that reek of discrimination and racial prejudice. Many African countries have protested against these evil deeds, but, as usual, the Chinese authorities have denied the allegations even in the face of mounting evidence. Worse still, many Chinese citizens have been aiming racial slurs at Africans with impunity.

The social media is awash with the sordid details of the maltreatment meted out to Africans in China, together with the outrage this has spurred. But the political leadership on the African continent has failed to raise strident, commensurate voices in protest, compromised by a mess of pottage, the so-called ‘generous loans’ from China. It is unacceptable to allow China to treat Africans so despicably. Happily, though, there was a notable exception in the case of a Nigerian government official who withstood authorities in the Guangdong province of China, calling them out for their lackadaisical attitude to the horrible treatment of Nigerians.

It is equally worthy of note that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, confronted the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria with the video of the incident where a Nigerian was seen challenging Chinese officials over the unhealthy treatment meted out to Nigerians in China, stating that the inhuman acts must be addressed forthwith. As the Speaker observed, media reports and videos from Beijing showed Nigerians being forced out of their houses and hotels and rounded up, and having their passports seized by the Chinese police.

The tempo of such protests must be increased. The Chinese government must realise that its conduct is most reprehensible and unacceptable to Africans all over the world, and indeed to all lovers of freedom. Indeed, among others, the United States government deplored the horrible treatment of Africans in China, accusing Beijing of xenophobia. We are also miffed by the way Chinese people treat Africans even in their own countries: their fundamental rights are regularly suspended in places of work owned by Chinese nationals. If the Chinese people can deign to mess with Africans on their own continent, what stops them from doing worse things to them in China? Unfortunately, the power relations between African countries and China remains skewed in its favour.

To be sure, the African Union has a great role to play in the matter. Every arsenal of negotiation must be deployed in restoring the dignity of the African continent. The victims of the Chinese assaults must be compensated, with China offering an unreserved apology for the hostility to the African people. It is really impossible to justify the evacuation of African immigrants and residents from their legitimate accommodation and hotels, the enforced isolations despite testing negative for the Covid-19 pandemic; the discrimination against them for a plague which the Chinese people should be held responsible for. China, to say the least, has not been fair to the Africans within its territory.

Police Arrest 30 Footballers For Violating Lockdown In Kano

The Police Command in Kano on Tuesday confirmed it had arrested 30 youths allegedly involved in a football match in defiance to the lockdown order imposed on the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus. Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Commands’ spokesman, made the disclosure in an interview with the… Read full story

Seyi Makinde Announces New Appointments

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora. This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media… Read full story

COVID-19: UN Study Reveals ‘Baffling’ Inequality In Distance Learning

A study by the United Nations (UN) and some partners has revealed a “baffling” disparity in digitally-based distance learning around the world. This is coming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced the closure of schools in 191 countries, leaving most of the world’s students at home… Read full story

COVID-19: Another WHO Staff Tests Positive In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday confirmed that another official of World Health Organisation (WHO) has tested positive of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of active cases in the state to three. The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this… Read full story

US Senate Passes Additional $484bn COVID-19 Relief Package

The United States Senate on Tuesday passed an additional coronavirus relief package worth $484 billion (N181 trillion) to address emerging public health and economic challenges occasioned by the pandemic. Specifically, this will replenish a depleted loan package for small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus… Read full story

Kyari: Buhari Writes Borno Community, Says ‘Borno Has Lost An Outstanding Personality’

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and some leading traditional rulers, commiserating with them on the passing of their illustrious son and his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari. Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday… Read full story

North Korean Media Silent On Kim’s Whereabouts As Speculation On Health Rages

North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of leader Kim Jong Un’s health or whereabouts, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by media reports he was gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure… Read full story

Coronavirus Hits Morocco Prison As 68 Test Positive

Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the southern Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, prison authorities said on Tuesday, without reporting any deaths. Earlier this month Morocco released 5,645 prisoners – some of them in poor health – to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Increasing Lawlessness Of Security Agencies

THE unusual circumstances which the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic has foisted on many countries of the world, including Nigeria, has, in turn, elicited unusual official responses such as total or partial lockdown of activities. One of the significant consequences of restrictive orders is transient impairment… Read full story

