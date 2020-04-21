  COVID-19: Gombe confirms five positive index cases 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General, Is Dead
Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General and Minister of Justice is dead. He died on Tuesday morning at the University College Hospital of old age-related ailment. He was aged 88. According to a source close to the family, the remains of the legal luminary has been deposited at a morgue… Read full story
FG Extends Closure Of Airports By Two Weeks
Nigeria’s government has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks due to what it called the continuous spread of the… Read full story
Six Nature Facts Related To Coronaviruses
DID you know that around 60 per cent of all infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic, as are 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases, in other words they come to us via animals? Zoonoses that emerged or re-emerged recently are Ebola, bird flu, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), the Nipah virus… Read full story
COVID-19 Responses Must Be Built On Human Solidarity — ILO Tells World Bank, IMF
The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, has called for an immediate human-centred response through global solidarity to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his submissions to the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), the ILO Director-General… Read full story
Abia Confirms Two Cases Of Coronavirus
Abia State Government has recorded two confirmed cases of coronavirus. This is the first index case the state is recording since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in Nigeria. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, on Monday night, said both patients are advanced… Read full story
EDITORIAL: Lockdown: FG/Rivers Tango Over Caverton Helicopters
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, recently ordered the arrest of two pilots of Caverton Helicopters and 10 passengers. The arrest was made because Caverton Helicopters had on more than one occasion allegedly violated the governor’s executive order on the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the state… Read full story
Covid-19 And Challenges Of Virtual Learning
THE global world woke up to a pandemic, Corona Virus, popularly labeled as COVID-19, late December, 2019 in a community of Chinese people in Wuhan. While there are different narratives as regards the emergence and causes of the pandemic, the loss in human fatality, economic recession, socio-psychological… Read full story