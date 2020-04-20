Nigeria’s government has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks due to what it called the continuous spread of the deadly pandemic coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this, on Monday, saying the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 due to the extended lockdown in the three cities.

According to Sirika: “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by April 23, 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This is subject to review as appropriate.”

The FG had closed down all international airports in the country on March 23 for one month.

Subsequently, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had extended the closure to all local airports in the country while announcing 14-day lockdown in Abuja; Lagos and Ogun States on March 29.

Despite the closure of these airports and all others in the country to commercial flight operations, the government had said emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

