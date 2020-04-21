Nestlé Nigeria donates N700 million towards COVID-19 response

As part of its efforts to improve the livelihood of its host communities, Nestlé Nigeria has contributed over N700 million to support the COVID-19 response efforts in Nigeria.

This donation includes nutritious food and beverage products worth N450 million to reach more than 600,000 vulnerable people, most impacted by the crisis.

The company also donated N250 million in cash towards the procurement of medical supplies and personal protective equipment for the COVID-19 response.

Nestlé said it’s supporting the COVID-19 response efforts led by the Presidential Taskforce, working alongside other private sector partners in the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

“We are joining forces with government to do everything we can to help those in need through both financial means and product donations in these unprecedented times where our communities need our support more than ever,” said Mr Mauricio Alarcon, MD/CEO Nestlé Nigeria.

“We are donating nutritious food and beverages to reach more than 600,000 vulnerable families who are the most impacted by the crisis. We are also making a financial donation towards the procurement of medical supplies including

personal protection equipment to enhance the health and safety of the medical teams and volunteers on the frontlines of the fight against the COVID-19″, he said

Mr Alarcon reiterated that Nestlé Nigeria will, in line with its purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, continue to play its essential role of ensuring the uninterrupted availability of food and beverage

products which are critical for the sustenance and well-being of millions of Nigerian families who rely on the company to help feed their families every day.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma, Recovers From Coronovirus

Popular Afropop star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative for coronavirus. Tribune Online recalls that he earlier announced that his fiancée tested positive on… Read full story

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 From Lagos • Total hits 627

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno. As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 170 have been discharged with 21 deaths… Read full story