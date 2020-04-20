Abia State Government has recorded two confirmed cases of coronavirus. This is the first index case the state is recording since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, on Monday night, said both patients are advanced in age but currently stable at an isolation centre in the state.

While stating that ventilators have been deployed to help in attending to the health need of the patients, the Commissioner said contact tracing has commenced on the two cases.

“On the directive of the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, we have deployed our ventilators to the isolation centre in readiness for their use if eventually required to nurse them back to good health.

“Our well trained medical personnel are offering all necessary support and we hope and pray the patients to survive this ailment.

“Contact tracing has commenced in earnest and our rapid response team is currently moving to bring in those who may have had contact with the two index cases,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, the result of “Prosper Vincent” a suspected case who was on the run returned negative and he will promptly be released from isolation.

‘We wish to call on our people not to panic but continue to observe all the guidelines issued by NCDC and the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

“Stay at home unless there is a compelling need to go out either to buy drugs or food. Do so with your face mask on.

