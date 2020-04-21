COVID-19 death toll now two in Lagos for Tuesday

Lagos State government on Tuesday said it has recorded another death resulting from coronavirus-related complications, taking the death for the day alone to two, while the total figure since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state goes to 16.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, made these known on his Twitter handle, saying the fresh case is a 36- year- old female Nigerian with a severe underlying health condition and no travel advisory or contact with any COVID-19 confirmed.

He had earlier announced the death of a 45-year-old Nigerian who returned from India in January 2020.

The state, however, for the first time did not record a new case of the virus on Monday going through the daily report of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

“No new case of #COVID19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April 2020.

“However, #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. One of the deceased was a 45 years old Nigerian male who returned from India in January 2020.

“The second death involved a 36-year-old Nigerian female with a severe underlying health condition. She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case.

“The total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos now stands at 16,” Prof. Abayomi tweeted.

