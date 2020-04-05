The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has put on hold its proposed industrial action, scheduled to take place this week over the government inability to keep to agreements entered into with the union in 2010; and shortcomings with the payment of February 2020 salaries in Federal Polytechnics.

The union said it was putting on hold the proposed strike in deference to overriding national interest and humanity, and to resume at a more auspicious period.

In a statement signed by the President of ASUP, Com Anderson Ezeibe, the union said it was concerned at the prevailing but unacceptable rate of the spread of the dreaded COVID 19 pandemic across the nation and its debilitating consequences on the national life and indeed humanity

Com. Ezeibe said: “Moved by the overriding need to collectively focus on and arrest the growing spread of this scourge in our nation, the union has resolved to put on hold its proposed industrial action in deference to overriding national interest and humanity to resume at a more auspicious period.”

He encouraged their members nationwide to play complementary roles and deploy their professional competencies as well as participating in safe community action efforts in the fight against the COVIC 19 pandemic.

The ASUP President also called on his members to observe the requisite safety protocols as prescribed within this challenging period and beyond.

“While our union has decided on this path of patriotism, it is expected that the government will provide the enabling environment to ensure an all-encompassing and sustainable victory against not only the COVIC 19 pandemic but also against other similar diseases ravaging our nation,” he said.

