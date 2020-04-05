COVID-19: Wammako doles out 12,000 sanitisers, rice, to Sokoto residents 

To assuage the pains of lockdown arising from the need to stem the tide of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has commenced the distribution of no fewer than twelve thousand pieces of hand sanitisers to residents across the twenty-three local governments of Sokoto State.

The Special Assistant to Senator Wamakko on Youths and Students Matters, Suleiman Mahmud Tijjani, disclosed this in Sokoto, Sunday.

He said that the gestures of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption and senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District were being doled out under the aegis of the Senator Aliyu Wamakko COVID-19 Youth Volunteers.

Suleiman explained that the distribution of the sanitisers, sanitol (hand wash) detergent, handbills with inscriptions of precautionary measures written in English and Hausa were also been distributed.

He further averred that other items being distributed were face masks, hand gloves and water bucket dispensers.

He added, “also, 280 water bucket dispensers with sanitol antibacterial are to be distributed across the 23 LGAs.

“These all-important sanitary items are to be given to mosques and churches in Sokoto metropolis.

“Some local governments were also being given palliative packages of 250 bags of rice of 50 Kg each.”

The Special Assistant also stated that the exercise that was flagged off at the Kasuwar Daji, Sokoto, on April 3, 2020, will last for two weeks.

