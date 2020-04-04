COVID-19: FG commences process to distribute 70,000 metric tons of food items

Following the lockdown across some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and it’s resultant effect on the vulnerable population, President Muhammadu Buhari granted approval to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 Metric Tons of assorted food items from the National Strategic Food Reserve stock.

In compliance with the presidential directive, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has stated that of the 70,000 Metric tons, 5,000 Metric tons of gari is readily available for immediate release while bagging of the food grains is ongoing for further urgent release through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to the Minister, the food items are being released from the National Strategic Food Reserve Silo Complexes.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the 70,000MT of food items would be sourced from 6 silos across the country.

Minna Silo, Niger State is expected to contribute 10,000MT of Maize and 2,500MT of Gari, Lafia Silo, Nassarawa State would bring 5,000MT of Millet and 1,500MT of Gari.

While Dustin-ma Silo, Katsina State would release 12,500MT of Maize and 5,000MT of Sorghum, Yola Silo, Adamawa State is expected to bring 12,500MT Maize and 5,000MT of Sorghum, Gusau Silo, Zamfara State would contribute 15,000MT of Sorghum and Ilesha Silo, Osun State would contribute 1,000MT of Gari.

The Minister promised that measures will be put in place by the Presidential Task Force to ensure that the food items get to the actual beneficiaries.

