Child artiste, Costkid launches out with 2 singles

Young talented singer, Joel Ashibuogwu, has expressed confidence that his new works ‘Cool Lady’ and ‘Something’ a fusion of different genres of music produced by KC, will launch his breakthrough in the industry.

The songs are CostKid’s first offerings in the music world as the lad who hailed from Delta State, and from a family of six is set to dazzle his world with his originality.

“I’m coming with my own style. The songs express my passion in music and faith in something good coming my way as I expect it. My style is different,” he said.

The 11-year-old artiste noted that his stage name, CostKid was inspired by his belief in himself that he is precious and a jewel to be in the music scene.

He also revealed that music of popular artistes, Davido and Wizkid inspired his career, just as he noted that though none of his parents sing, his dad loves music and plays different genres like Afrobeat, hip hop, gospel music and others at home.

