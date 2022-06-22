Court issues bench warrant for Mompha’s arrest

Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences Court, Ikeja has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of embattled suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Ismaila Mustapha is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on an 8-count charge bordering on the offences of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of over a N6billion, along with his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

It will be recalled that Mompha and his company Ismalob Global Investment Limited was arrested on January 10, 2022 by EFCC, arraigned and granted bail.

However, the defendant has failed to appear in court on two scheduled dates for his trial.

At the last adjourned date, the defendant’s matter could not proceed due to his absence.

During proceedings today, the judge stood down the matter for a while in expectation of the defendant’s arrival, yet he failed to appear in court again.

The EFCC lead counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo asked the court for further stand down, but the request was turned down by the judge.

She asked, Where is the defendant?

Addressing the court, Mr Oyedepo told the court that the development shocked him.





He urged the court to allow the defence to speak to his client and put him on a speaker to confirm the position of things.

At that point, Justice Dada, said, “The excuse that was given that he tested positive for COVID-19 was found to be false.”

The prosecution counsel, Mr Oyedepo thereafter, urged the court, “My Lord, should issue a warrant of arrest on the production of the defendant before your lordship,” he said.

Subsequently, Justice Dada revoked the defendant’s bail and ordered his arrest.

She adjourned further proceeding till June 30, 2022.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

