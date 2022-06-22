NDLEA seizes 18,736 kg of illicit drugs, arrests 205 suspects in Ondo, Ekiti

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Zone J command, said no fewer than 205 suspects have been arrested by the agency with 18,735.058kg of drugs seized within the last six months.

The Zonal Commander, Zone J, Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, Parah Bawa, who disclosed this said out of the 205 suspects arrested by the Command which comprised of 161 males and 44 females but said 37 of the suspects were convicted.

Bawa said that “The Zonal Command structure took effect from November 2021. The performance scorecard of the two States constituting the Zone from November 2021 to May 2022 is quite encouraging.

“For example, during this period, Ondo State Command recorded a seizure of 14,048.501 kgs of assorted drugs of abuse, arrested 127 suspects comprising of 100 males and 27 females and convicted 29 at the Federal High Court.

“Ekiti on the other hand, seized 4,686.557kg of assorted drugs, arrested 78 suspects comprising of 61 males and 17 females whilst eight people were convicted.

“So, total drug seizure made by the Zone during the period under review is 18,735.058kg, with 205 suspects arrested, comprising of 161 males and 44 females with 37 convicted,” he said.

On his part, the Ondo State Commander of NDLEA, Mumuni Raji said between June 2021 and May 2022, 294 suspects have been arrested; comprising 270 males and 24 females with 65 convictions achieved through Federal High Court, Akure.





Raji said that 30,593 kilograms of hard drugs were seized, comprising of 1,849.7 kilograms of psychotropic substance with a total of 302 hectares of cannabis sativa farms being located and destroyed within the period.

“Our Drug Demand Reduction Unit in the command rehabilitated 17 drug dependant persons and they have all been discharged and reintegrated back to the society, while 167 were counselled and released.

“There are still many in our Rehabilitation Centre undergoing counselling and rehabilitation.

Raji said it was important to draw attention to the current high rate of rape, kidnapping, banditry in the country, saying, “the higher the drug abuse, the higher the crime rate, and vice versa.”

He, however, advised parents, to monitor their wards and pay more attention to them by ensuring that they don’t fall in the hands of drug users.

