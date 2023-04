Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has advised ladies on the importance of having their own money, following the divorce settlement trend of PSG star Hakimi and his ex wife.

She made this known on her instagram page, where she encouraged women not to stop grinding.

The actress said, “Why it’s important as a lady to work for your own money, a man with money will be a plus and not a must.

“Shout out to all the hardworking women out there, don’t stop grinding.”