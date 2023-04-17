A combined team of Federal Capital Territory Administration’s city management officials on Monday stormed and dismantled structures mainly makeshift shops that were allegedly encroaching on road corridors and power installations within Kubwa and Dei-dei, in Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

Most of the affected structures include kiosks, extensions attached to perimeter fences of Dei-dei Livestock, tables and chairs used for various trading activities, purportedly constituting environmental and security challenges in the area.

However, as the team accompanied by a joint team of security personnel went deep into the clean up exercise, some persons attempted to carry out a mop action, by hurling stones at the officials, who managed to disperse them, and continued their work.

Explaining the exercise, the Special Assistant to the FCT Minister, Comrade Ikharo Attah, said due to the volatile nature of the area, a strong combined team was mobilised to free the traffic congestion by getting rid of shanties along the major road corridors, which also constitutes security threat to road users and other residents.

Attah added that the whole Dei-dei road axis is about the issue of removing the entirety of illegalities around the place particularly the service lane of the Zuba-Kubwa Expressway is fully covered, and the other main lane is also blocked road connecting down to Zuba axis is also blocked as well as the Livestock market area is completely blocked.

He said: “We came out for a general clean up in Kubwa, Dei-dei and Zuba axis.

During the exercise in Dei-dei, the team came under attack, because Dei-dei has been known to be volatile with so much criminalities and illegalities in the place.

“So we are removing illegalities, so as to free Dei-dei from traffic congestion and security threats.

“We have been able to do very sufficient work in Dei-dei and Kubwa. We know that for sure that some of the criminal elements will want to resist that, but as a government we pushed them back, minor injuries sustained and we are good to go.

“One or two persons were injured but largely, the area is calm now, and those who are criminal elements, who tried to stop the enforcement were dispersed, and work continued”.

Reacting to the development, one of the Livestock dealers at Dei-dei, Murtala Idris, expressed sadness over the exercise, which he said was carried out without due notice.





“We are not happy, because it is the same government through the management of the International Livestock Market that gave us the permission to build shops for our livestock activities there, and they generate revenue from us.

“And we were not adequately informed about the exercise, even they were the ones that permitted us to build shops here, and so there is no expectation that they will just come and demolish everything without due notice, that is why I’m not happy.

“Now, I have been displaced, but if the government had notified me to remove my shop, I will follow the rules, and remove it myself”.

