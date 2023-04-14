Isaac Fayose, brother to former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is having sleepless nights despite defeating the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to him, the level of reception accorded Obi by Nigerians in the diaspora makes the APC feel Obi is still campaigning.

Reacting to a video of Obi being received by Nigerians abroad, Fayose claimed that APC is wondering why a “loser” would be accorded such treatment.

“They are wondering what kind of man is Peter Obi, how can a perceived loser be receiving this kind of treatment for free?

“This is why they are not comfortable, having sleepless nights, saying Peter Obi is a threat to them and democracy.

“How can someone going about his normal activities be a threat to APC if not that they are not at rest, they have no peace of mind,” he wrote on his Facebook handle.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), which will now start on…





What I told Tinubu when we met in America – Primate Olabayo

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo said God has shown him before…

Rapper Drake wins $2.7m on UFC 287 after betting big on Adesanya’s victory

Renowned rapper Drake has reportedly won an incredible $ 2.7 million after Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in his…

See world’s top 10 wealthiest sports team owners

Sports team owners are some of the wealthiest people in the world, with some having amassed fortunes that…

Foreign investment: NBS’s damning report on states

THIS would appear to be a season of the dearth of cheery news for Nigeria. Virtually on all fronts (security, economy, politics, social justice, etc), it is…