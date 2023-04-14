Ahead of Friday All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Kogi, the State Governor, Yahaya Bello has endorsed the Local Government Auditor General, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, as the party governorship candidate.

The decision was taken on Friday at the party state secretariat in Lokoja.

Those who stepped down are the deputy governor, Edward Onoja, the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Pharm. Mohammed Abdulkareem Asuku, the State Accountant General Jibrin Momoh, Asiru Idris, former Commissioner for Finance Budget and Economic Planning also withdrawn from the race.

Similarly, Banji Jimoh, Muhammad Jamiu Asuku, Friday Idachaba and Hajia Halima Alfa and the state auditor general Okala Yakubu, have also withdrawn.

Their withdrawal was announced by the Chief Returning Officer for the APC Governorship Primary.

The party had fixed its governorship primary election for Friday, April 14, 2023.

The decision of the duo is coming after a critical stakeholders meeting hosted by the state governor, Yahaya Bello, at the State headquarters of the APC in Lokoja, the State capital on Thursday, where the Governor unveiled his preferred candidate.

It was reliably gathered that Governor Bello picked Alh. Ododo, a former Auditor-General of the State, as his preferred successor.

Meanwhile, Onoja and Asuku announced their withdrawal from the governorship race via their respective verified Facebook pages shortly after the meeting in Lokoja.

The deputy governor, Onoja, whom many had thought will naturally succeed Governor Bello before now, posted a cryptic message on Facebook, which reads: “To God be the glory for life and divine health. My appreciation to my leader, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello and all my supporters for your love and prayers. Let love, patience and perseverance lead. I am forever grateful”.

